Author Allan C. Payton’s New Book, “1,417 Days in Rebellion: A History of the 19th Georgia Regiment,” Follows One Confederate Regiment's Involvement During the Civil War
Recent release “1,417 Days in Rebellion: A History of the 19th Georgia Regiment” from Covenant Books author Allan C. Payton is a gripping read that takes a historical look at the 19th Georgia Regiment as they took part in almost every major battle of the Army of Northern Virginia, fighting for the South’s freedom during the Civil War.
Newnan, GA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allan C. Payton, who holds a degree in political science from the University of West Georgia, has completed his new book, “1,417 Days in Rebellion: A History of the 19th Georgia Regiment”: a fascinating historical dive into the campaign of the 19th Georgia Regiment during the Civil War, from their initial formation to their involvement in countless battles and eventual surrender.
A lifelong resident of Newnan, Georgia, author Allan C. Payton has been a banker in metro Atlanta for the past forty-plus years. His love of history dates back to his childhood, listening to family stories told by his parents and grandparents. Allan and his wife, Paige, have four children and four grandchildren.
“The Civil War is the greatest tragedy ever experienced by our nation,” writes Allan. “The repercussions of the war are still alive today, almost 160 years after the final shots were fired in April 1865. Many books have been written on the battles, the campaigns, and strategic troop movements. ‘1,417 Days in Rebellion: A History of the 19th Georgia Regiment’ provides a view of the war from one regiment.
“Follow the 19th Georgia from formation and training at Big Shanty, now Kennesaw, Georgia, to the final surrender near Durham Station, North Carolina. From as far north as Sharpsburg, Maryland, to the sandy soil of north central Florida, the 19th Georgia was in every major battle fought by the Army of Northern Virginia, except Gettysburg, Spotsylvania, and The Wilderness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allan C. Payton’s new book is a poignant look at a valiant regiment composed of men from small rural towns in west central Georgia, and the incredible fight they put up to defend the South’s way of life and heritage. Drawing on years of research and his own personal conclusions where needed, Allan weaves a thought-provoking story to honor the lives lost during the Civil War and the brave fighters who have become all but lost to history.
Readers can purchase “1,417 Days in Rebellion: A History of the 19th Georgia Regiment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
