Charles H. McGowen, MD’s New Book, “My Sheep Hear My Voice,” is an In-Depth and Explorative Plunge Into the Writings of 23rd Psalm of the Bible
Recent release “My Sheep Hear My Voice: A Deductive, Rational, Expository, and Informative Study of the 23rd Psalm” from Covenant Books author Charles H. McGowen, MD is an intelligent examination of what is in the 23rd Psalm.
Warren, OH, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles H. McGowen, MD, former clinical assistant professor and flight surgeon, has completed his new book, “My Sheep Hear My Voice: A Deductive, Rational, Expository, and Informative Study of the 23rd Psalm”: an absorbing and striking take about what goes on in the 23rd Psalm of the Bible.
The book begins, “The most obvious question that many of you may be thinking now, having read the title of this work, is, How can anyone hear the voice of the Good Shepherd, Jesus, following His resurrection from the dead and subsequent ascension because He is currently sitting at the right hand of the Father in heaven? The question is reasonable, and so is the answer. As a member of the Trinity, the Second Person of the Godhead, He first speaks through the act and flawless results of His creative nature and powers, and then having received propositional truth from the Father, the First Person, He then spoke to the Holy Spirit, the Third Person, who, in turn, told those truths to the prophets and apostles, following which they gave us, His sheep, the sixty-six books comprising the Holy Bible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles H. McGowen, MD’s new book dives deep into the writings of the 23rd Psalm of the Bible. McGowen creates a unique and informative study of this Psalm for all readers. He has a fifty-year history of teaching God’s word, and it is evident in the writings of this book. His fresh perspective highlights things that may be usually overlooked.
The inspection of this Psalm is meant to give readers something new to see in the Bible. McGowen’s clear and concise writing style gives readers all the information they need. Each chapter delves deep into a different aspect of the Psalm and brings readers along. The break downs he provides are meant to make this content accessible for all readers, so all can learn the word of God.
Readers can purchase “My Sheep Hear My Voice: A Deductive, Rational, Expository, and Informative Study of the 23rd Psalm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
