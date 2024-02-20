Remote and Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA for Enclosures and Cabinets
Coventry, United Kingdom, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EMKA UK recently informed that their new Rack Management Systems are installed worldwide in data centres and server parks of banks and co-location centres where a combination of electromechanical handles, software and radio technology is considered the best choice – such as the "Agent E" type handle, which offers personalised access to the cabinet as well as permanent monitoring and control of the opening and closing processes. Moreover, the system monitors all physical parameters in the rack and thus increases the operational reliability of the entire installation. It consists of database-driven control software, high-capacity modules and electro-mechanical handles.
EMKA Rack Management systems are accommodated by a high-capacity wireless network which enables direct access to a virtually unlimited number of server racks, while the complete logging documents all access-relevant information and guarantees the possibility of unambiguous backtracking of the events. In case of irregularities, alerts are automatically transmitted.
Stand-alone systems are suitable for access control of individual racks that do not require central monitoring. Depending on the chosen lock the opening is either affected by RFID cards or by entering a PIN code on a keypad. Systems with RFID cards are especially easy to install as no further wiring in the rack is required.
Outdoor installations are covered by the recently introduced swinghandle for the iLOQ S50 profile half cylinders which expands operational possibilities by using an energy-autonomous, digital locking solution. The system can be unlocked using a smartphone or digital key and, at the same time, is powered wirelessly by the same transmission.
This new closure solution works without a battery or other stationary power supply, which makes the lock particularly interesting for the telecommunications industry, e.g., for outdoor housings or telecommunications cabinets which are also frequently found in remote locations. In this case, the system receives the energy required for unlocking via NFC from the Android/iOS smartphone.
Smart access with a mobile phone app is the latest EMKA development in this arena, a move which promises to enable the benefits of new technology across all industrial enclosure/cabinet applications.
This newly introduced app transforms the mobile phone into a digital key for the sophisticated locking solution so that it is possible to trace, manage, and access allocated handles with various levels of permission determined by specified user profiles.
Stuart Biddle
02476616505
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/locking-systems/electromechanical-locking-systems
02476616505
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/locking-systems/electromechanical-locking-systems
