Authors Jerri Temple and A.T.’s New Book, “The Oak Family: (An Original Children's Story),” Explores the Captivating Lives of a Family of Oak Tree Leaves

Recent release “The Oak Family: (An Original Children's Story)” from Covenant Books authors Jerri Temple and A.T. is an adorable collection of stories that follows the leaves from an oak tree who form the titular Oak family. Together, they’ll experience exciting adventures while helping each other overcome various challenges in their daily lives.