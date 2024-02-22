Authors Jerri Temple and A.T.’s New Book, “The Oak Family: (An Original Children's Story),” Explores the Captivating Lives of a Family of Oak Tree Leaves
Recent release “The Oak Family: (An Original Children's Story)” from Covenant Books authors Jerri Temple and A.T. is an adorable collection of stories that follows the leaves from an oak tree who form the titular Oak family. Together, they’ll experience exciting adventures while helping each other overcome various challenges in their daily lives.
New York, NY, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerri Temple, who has found a new adventure through writing at the age of eighty-plus, and A.T., Jerri’s great-granddaughter, have completed their new book, “The Oak Family: (An Original Children's Story)”: a charming story that centers around the adventures of a family of oak tree leaves and explores their various relationships.
“This is the first book in a series of ‘The Family of Trees,’” writes Temple and A.T. “The leaves of the Oak Tree are a family. Read about each member of the family and their adventures—from falling into a pond to getting lost in the forest!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jerri Temple and A.T.’s new book will take readers of all ages on a riveting journey as they follow along on the Oak family’s various adventures and excitement. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Temple and A.T.’s tale to life, “The Oak Family” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Oak Family: (An Original Children's Story)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
