Author J. Kent Johnson’s New Book, "Prisoners of the Mind," is the Powerful Story of Two Veterans Struggling to Overcome the Trauma They Experienced Serving in WWII
Recent release “Prisoners of the Mind” from Page Publishing author J. Kent Johnson is a work of fiction that draws from the author’s own experiences to paint an emotional portrait of trauma and its lingering effects on those who suffer from it.
Yuba City, CA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Kent Johnson, a journalist who worked for newspapers in Northern California for forty years, has completed his new book, “Prisoners of the Mind”: a potent story about two World War II soldiers affected by wartime trauma in separate incidences. Johnson pulls from his own experiences with childhood trauma to give readers a glimpse into the minds of those suffering from trauma and the difficult road to recovery they all face.
Johnson writes, “Medical scans now tell us that such experiences change the brain, leaving such vets trapped by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), complete with frightening flashbacks, angry outbursts, feelings of being cut off from others and being constantly on guard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnson’s gripping narrative gives readers insight into the minds of those who have gone through a life-changing trauma to help expand the understanding and end the stigma of mental illness in society.
“Prisoners of the Mind” features two veterans who faced similar traumatic experiences during the war in separate incidents. The symptoms of trauma have governed their lives, but one has overcome his suffering while the other has not. The two men meet at a wrecking yard next to a produce market where they work nearly twenty years after the war, still fighting with the ghosts of their past.
The heartbreaking story will keep readers enrapt right up to the startling, unexpected ending.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “Prisoners of the Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Johnson writes, “Medical scans now tell us that such experiences change the brain, leaving such vets trapped by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), complete with frightening flashbacks, angry outbursts, feelings of being cut off from others and being constantly on guard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnson’s gripping narrative gives readers insight into the minds of those who have gone through a life-changing trauma to help expand the understanding and end the stigma of mental illness in society.
“Prisoners of the Mind” features two veterans who faced similar traumatic experiences during the war in separate incidents. The symptoms of trauma have governed their lives, but one has overcome his suffering while the other has not. The two men meet at a wrecking yard next to a produce market where they work nearly twenty years after the war, still fighting with the ghosts of their past.
The heartbreaking story will keep readers enrapt right up to the startling, unexpected ending.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “Prisoners of the Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories