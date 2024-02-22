Author Elizabeth Lavelle’s New Book, “Super-Lola's Super Sticky Success,” Follows a Super Dog’s Quest to Restore a Local Playground with Her New, Magical Jelly

Recent release “Super-Lola's Super Sticky Success” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Lavelle is a delightful story that centers around Lola, a dog who appears to be lazy during the day, but who secretly sets off on adventures as Super Lola. When Super Lola discovers a local playpark has been damaged, she sets to work to fix it using a brand-new treat.