Author Elizabeth Lavelle’s New Book, “Super-Lola's Super Sticky Success,” Follows a Super Dog’s Quest to Restore a Local Playground with Her New, Magical Jelly
Recent release “Super-Lola's Super Sticky Success” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Lavelle is a delightful story that centers around Lola, a dog who appears to be lazy during the day, but who secretly sets off on adventures as Super Lola. When Super Lola discovers a local playpark has been damaged, she sets to work to fix it using a brand-new treat.
New York, NY, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Lavelle, who lives in a small town in the north-east of England, has completed her new book, “Super-Lola's Super Sticky Success”: a charming tale that follows a dog who can transform into the incredible Super Lola, and uses her abilities and a new magical treat to repair a broken playground so that children can once again play on it.
Animals have been a constant companion and a source of much entertainment for author Elizabeth Lavelle, whether that be from farm animals, pets, or the birds that visit her garden. Working as a teacher in a primary school, storytelling comes naturally to the author. When her nieces shared her imagination, it wasn’t long until stories were told about possibly the laziest dog in the world, Lola.
“Have you ever wondered why your pets need to sleep so much? If they’re anything like Super Lola, when you’re sleeping, they are out and about having magical adventures,” writes Lavelle. “By day Lola is an ordinary, lazybones but when she decides that there is an adventure to be had, she heads to her secret den full of magical treats. On this adventure, Super Lola spots a playpark in need of repair and has just the jelly for the job! Animal lovers will delight in the mischievous dog’s adventure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth Lavelle’s adorable tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Super Lola’s adventures to help her community by repairing the park, all while finding a new and exciting use for her magical jelly treat. With colorful artwork to help bring Lavelle’s story to life, “Super-Lola’s Super Sticky Success” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Super-Lola's Super Sticky Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
