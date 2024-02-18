SAN Annual Business Meeting & Conference Heading to Saratoga Springs
May 7th Event Marks a New Chapter for SAN & DeForest Group
Hampton, NH, February 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN) will host its Annual Business Meeting and Conference on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, New York, with optional networking activities on Monday, May 6th. This marks SAN's inaugural event in New York, following over 17 successful years in Massachusetts. The conference will gather nearly 400 insurance industry professionals at the Saratoga Springs City Center.
Kicking off on May 6th, attendees will have the option to participate in a golf scramble or join a guided trolley tour exploring the rich history and culture of Saratoga Springs. On May 7th, the event will feature a range of activities, including a keynote address, member panel discussion, workshop, awards ceremony, and a dynamic trade show showcasing products and services from more than 35 of SAN Group’s insurance company partners, program and technology partners, and vendors.
Business sessions will feature a member agency panel discussion and presentations focusing on strategies for insurance agency owners to achieve sustainable growth and profitability in a competitive landscape. Topics will include successful implementation of digital technologies, customer retention strategies, shifting focus to more profitable business lines, and fostering a high-performance culture.
“This event marks an important milestone as we unite SAN Group and DeForest Group under one roof following our successful merger in 2023. We’re eager to leverage our combined strengths in 2024,” states Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. Lizotte adds that the decision to host this year’s event in Saratoga Springs reflects SAN’s expanding presence in New York and Pennsylvania, reflecting the impact of the DeForest Group acquisition. “Our dedication remains steadfast in cultivating robust member relationships and delivering exceptional value,” concludes Lizotte.
SAN’s annual award ceremony will recognize member agencies for longevity (years of membership) and profitability, as well as leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in the insurance industry.
This year’s theme, "Power. Passion. Performance." aligns with Saratoga Springs's reputation as a hub for thoroughbred horse racing. “Power” symbolizes industry strength and influence, “Passion” reflects enthusiasts’ deep love for the sport, and “Performance” signifies the pursuit of excellence, both on and off the racetrack, mirroring our dedication to success in business endeavors. Sponsorship, exhibition, and conference registration will open in early March.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, comprising nearly 400 member agencies across eight states and writing over $1.16 billion in total member premiums. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the nation's leading network of starting, growing, and evolving independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
