ONEcount Partners with Upland and SFS to Offer Integrated Best-of-Breed Audience Activation Stack
ONEcount’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) Tech Stack, Upland’s PostUp best-in-class Email Marketing Solution and Specialized Fulfillment Services (SFS) expert Fulfillment Services are seamlessly integrated to provide media companies with a single, unified solution built with state-of-the-art technology.
Coral Springs, FL, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Three legendary audience technology providers have announced an integrated audience tool suite that provides media brands with best-of-breed technology with a “single vendor” feel.
“Until now, customers were faced with a choice of having mediocre tools that were cobbled together by a single vendor, or having to navigate complex integrations between best-of-breed technology vendors across the audience stack,” said Sean Fulton, Vice President of ONEcount.
Through this unique partnership, the three vendors have committed to work together to provide a truly integrated customer experience but with the best technology on the market. Connections between the platforms have already been established, which eliminates the need for customers to figure out how to connect the different platforms.
“Because we understand how the pieces seamlessly fit together behind the scenes, we’re often able to solve problems more quickly and with less complexity than if the customer tried to manage it on their own,” Fulton added.
Most customer will have a better experience than working with a single vendor. Instead of queries being relegated to Jira tickets, customers have three project managers, any one of whom can act as the single point of contact on any issue.
PostUP and ONEcount have been working together on mutual clients for seven years; SFS has been working with Upland for many years and with ONEcount since last fall. Combined, the companies have 90 years of combined industry experience.
“Landing an email in the inbox is becoming more difficult, and that's both a challenge and an opportunity. Data is at the heart of driving attributable email success, and we have deliverability and strategy experts focused on exactly that. PostUp is a feature rich, AI-enhanced, Email platform, which, when combined with our experts, is a powerful solution helping media organizations of all sizes achieve the measurable results they want,” said Nick Certa, VP Sales Audience Engagement of Upland.
“In a very tough publishing landscape where technology and partnership can make the difference between profitability and failure. We’re thrilled to offer our customers and prospects a top-notch, seamless solution that addresses the typical challenges associated with adopting new technologies and platforms,” said Joe Lunne, President of Specialized Fulfillment Services.
With the new Best-of-Breed offering, customers get:
ONEcount Customer Data Platform (CDP)
Data Services + CDP
§ Consolidated, 360-degree customer view in unified data warehouse
§ ID Graph, federated ID across all partners and systems
Identity Access Management
§ Global reg, Single sign-on (SSO)/social log-in, profile center
§ Behavior tracking‚ convert unknown web visitors to identified users with appended web-browser history
§ Smart Paywalls, content metering, Resource Manager for gating assets, lead gen, and full reporting
Activation Toolsuite
§ Segmentation, Targeting Engine & Action Manager: Form, Landing page, Pop-up builder with A/B testing
§ Built-in AI capabilities
Reporting & Analytics
§ ONEcount BI: Aggregated metrics across all web, email, banners, social, events, etc. Full Google Ad Manager (GAM) integration
Upland PostUp
First-class Email Marketing Platform
Built for publishers and media
Fully integrated with ONEcount
Multi-product campaign management
Intuitive email editing tool
Turnkey Martech integrations
Ready-to-use email templates
Automated customer journeys
Real-time reporting dashboards
AI intelligence to drive engagement
Full deliverability and render testing
Native SMS capabilities
Complete strategic and inbox placement support
Live CMS content population
Integrated with Upland Second Street for interactive promotions
Account specialist with deliverability and design experts
SFS Fulfillment Services (SFS)
Providing “Specialized” Fulfillment services since 1978
Real-time, Sequel-based fulfillment platform - data is accessible, queryable and exportable via our proprietary Publisher Portal
Real-time credit card processing with auto-renewal capabilities via Authorize.net, PayPal, GooglePay and AmazonPay
U.S.-based customer service located in Kettering, OH
On-demand printing (1, 2 and 4-color), full-service
Lettershop and presort for all your mailing needs
Dynamic reporting: Standard, AdHoc and Custom —all Excel formatted
SA70 Audit performed annually
Dedicated and experienced account management staff
For more information on this integrated offering, e-mail sales@one-count.com or contact Joanne Persico, President at 203.665.6211 x204 or e-mail joanne@one-count.com.
About ONEcount
ONEcount is a Customer Data Platform (CDP) with an integrated Audience Tech Stack purpose-built for media companies and associations by GCN Publishing, Inc. The platform includes DExTr, an ETL engine for marrying and unifying disparate data silos, identity resolution, access management, Smart Paywalls, DMP capabilities for identity-and behavior-based targeting, ONEcount BI’s data visualizations, lead generation and full campaign-level reporting and dashboards. To learn more, visit www.one-count.com.
About Upland PostUp
PostUp is a leading provider of email and audience development technology and services to the publishing and media industries. With a proven services team, award-winning platform, and hand-picked partners, PostUp delivers personalized communications that drive engagement and increase revenues. To learn more, visit www.postup.com.
About Strategic Fulfillment Services (SFS)
Established in 1974, Specialized Fulfillment Services (SFS) has steadily grown to become a leader in providing specialty publishers and associations dependable, flexible innovative fulfillment services and solutions. SFS fulfills for over 90 titles and have established turnkey partnerships to help publishers meet their ever-changing market demands. To learn more, visit www.sfsdayton.com.
Contact
GCN Publishing, Inc. Makers of ONEcountContact
Joanne Persico
203-665-6211 x204
www.one-count.com
Sean Fulton
203-665-6211 x203
