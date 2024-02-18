Live 2-Hour CFP® Ethics Webinar Presentation
Introducing B.E.S.T.’s live 2-hour CFP® ethics webinar “Ethics CE: CFP Board’s Revised Code and Standards Ethics for CFP® Professionals.”
New Port Richey, FL, February 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This webinar is approved by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. and fulfills the requirement for CFP Board approved Ethics CE. It is designed to educate CFP® professionals on CFP Board’s new Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct. (No exam required. Also approved for 2 CE credit hours of IWI (CIMA®/CPWA®/RMA®) & IAR Ethics.)
B.E.S.T. offers Professionals assistance in completing their 2 CE credit hours Ethics CE requirement with its engaging and entertaining presentation.
CFP® professionals are required to complete 30 hours of continuing education (CE) each reporting period: 2 hours of CFP Board Ethics CE, and 28 hours of CE covering one or more of CFP Board's Principal Topics.
Presentation Summary: This presentation equips professionals with the following:
1. Understand the Structure and Content of the Revised Code and Standards, Including Significant Changes from Prior Rules.
2. Describe CFP Board’s Fiduciary Duty.
3. Identify Material Conflicts of Interest and How to Avoid, or Fully Disclose, Obtain Informed Consent, and Manage Them.
4. Understand the Duty to Report to CFP Board and the Duty to Cooperate.
5. Identify the Practice Standards When Providing Financial Advice that Requires Financial Planning or Financial Planning.
6. Understand the Duty to Provide Information to Clients When Providing Financial Advice and/or Financial Planning.
Browse dates/times here: https://www.brokered.net/cfpethics/
Webinar presentation course includes:
- Six Learning Objectives
- Six Required exercises
- Five case studies
- Five polling questions
- CFP Board Evaluation Survey at the conclusion of the presentation.
Cost includes CFP Board fee of $2.50. If you also add IAR CE credit, there is an additional governing board filing fee of $6.00.
CFP®: This webinar is approved by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. and fulfills the requirement for CFP Board approved Ethics CE. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, CFP®, and CFP® in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.
IWI: Investments & Wealth Institute™ (IWI) has accepted this CFP® Ethics webinar for 2 hours of CE credit towards the IWI certifications. (CIMA®, CPWA® and RMA®)
Disclaimer: “NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.”
