Silence Releases "The Crystal Ship"
New Silence release The Crystal Ship, featuring Zeus.
Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG would like to announce that Silence will be releasing their unique soundtrack-esq rendition of the Doors classic, The Crystal Ship on March 5. 2024. This single features a guest appearance by accomplished L.A. Rock n Roll artist Zeus of Kill for Kickz. Who appears courtesy of K4K Records. Additionally, emerging musician Jonathan Leon's impressive grand piano performance sets the foundation of this sonic experiment. Silence enlisted producer Carter Willaim Humphrey to oversee this undertaking. Who literally elevated and ascended Silence high atop the Hollywood Hills, in order to record in the best grand piano room in Los Angeles. The result proves nothing short of amazing. Under special collaboration with K4K Records and Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG, The Crystal Ship will be available globally on March 5, 2024 for download and streaming on all major music digital platforms such as: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.
About Silence:
Silence is a pop alternative band from Los Angeles whose sound can be best described as a serious-tone progressive soundscape overlaid with a unique character signature vocal. Their 2008 debut release was received exceptionally well by both fans and the media. In 2008 the Silence fan base, airplay and media coverage grew from the domestic to the international level. Their 2009 sophomore release, EP 2.0 received their most celebrated review to date.
About Zeus:
Zeus is a multi-instrumentalist musician, songwriter, vocalist, producer and frontman of the Los Angeles Rock n Roll band Kill for Kickz He grew up listening to the musical influences of 1960's - 2000's classic rock. In 2012 Zeus formed the band Kill for Kickz and has been going strong ever since. He has worked with various other artists and has served as a music director for Silence during the recording process.
Contact:
Media Relations
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
(213)394-5673
Tino Anglade - Media Relations
213-394-5673
https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com
