Bee TV is Proud to Interview Terence Nicholson: His Art, the Smithsonian & Staying Out of Trouble
On Bee TV's "INSPIRED!" podcast they talked with acclaimed artist, curator, musician, and martial arts expert - Terence Nicholson about his life, art, and staying out of trouble.
Los Angeles, CA, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bee TV is honored to welcome Terence Nicholson as a guest on their network and INSPIRED! Podcast. Terence was invited to address Bee TV's millennial audience due to his numerous achievements. Hailing from Washington, D.C., Terence has become a prominent figure in the Anacostia neighborhood's art and music scene. A graduate of the Corcoran School of Art and recipient of the Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship Award, Terence's journey exemplifies dedication and artistic excellence.
His solo exhibition, "Intro-Circumspective," at Willow Street Gallery received critical acclaim, highlighting his profound insights and creative prowess. Terence's roles as former Curator for Honfleur Gallery and Art Director of Anacostia Arts Center were pivotal in shaping his community's cultural landscape.
Currently serving as an Exhibit Specialist at the Hirshhorn Museum and Katzen Museum of Art, Terence enriches Washington, D.C.'s visual arts scene. His musical talents have taken him on global tours with acclaimed artists like jazz saxophonist Steve Coleman, pianist Omar Sosa, and Hip-Hop band Opus Akoben.
Terence's commitment extends to teaching Chinese martial arts and sharing American culture internationally as a Cultural Envoy for the US State Department. His contributions to the community include teaching self-defense and Tai Chi classes for organizations such as the World Bank and the White House staff under the Obama administration.
Terence Nicholson's journey epitomizes inspiration, creativity, and community engagement, values that Bee TV proudly showcases to its audience.
INSPIRED! is presented by Bee TV Network, dedicated to advancing the arts and celebrating artists of all genres. On the INSPIRED! podcast, Bee TV engages with remarkable artists, filmmakers, and other leaders. At Bee TV, art is a way of life. With captivating videos, films, biographies, and interviews, Bee TV celebrates artists worldwide. Bee TV aims to be the ultimate destination for visual and fine arts, offering 24/7 streaming on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Android TV, and Apple TV. Download their apps for iOS and Android or visit beetv.network to watch on mobile. Follow @beetvfilx and @beetv_tv for the latest updates.
His solo exhibition, "Intro-Circumspective," at Willow Street Gallery received critical acclaim, highlighting his profound insights and creative prowess. Terence's roles as former Curator for Honfleur Gallery and Art Director of Anacostia Arts Center were pivotal in shaping his community's cultural landscape.
Currently serving as an Exhibit Specialist at the Hirshhorn Museum and Katzen Museum of Art, Terence enriches Washington, D.C.'s visual arts scene. His musical talents have taken him on global tours with acclaimed artists like jazz saxophonist Steve Coleman, pianist Omar Sosa, and Hip-Hop band Opus Akoben.
Terence's commitment extends to teaching Chinese martial arts and sharing American culture internationally as a Cultural Envoy for the US State Department. His contributions to the community include teaching self-defense and Tai Chi classes for organizations such as the World Bank and the White House staff under the Obama administration.
Terence Nicholson's journey epitomizes inspiration, creativity, and community engagement, values that Bee TV proudly showcases to its audience.
INSPIRED! is presented by Bee TV Network, dedicated to advancing the arts and celebrating artists of all genres. On the INSPIRED! podcast, Bee TV engages with remarkable artists, filmmakers, and other leaders. At Bee TV, art is a way of life. With captivating videos, films, biographies, and interviews, Bee TV celebrates artists worldwide. Bee TV aims to be the ultimate destination for visual and fine arts, offering 24/7 streaming on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Android TV, and Apple TV. Download their apps for iOS and Android or visit beetv.network to watch on mobile. Follow @beetvfilx and @beetv_tv for the latest updates.
Contact
Bee TVContact
Vikki Wells
213-691-1727
https://www.beetv.tv
Vikki Wells
213-691-1727
https://www.beetv.tv
Categories