“Think Like an NP" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Dr. Patrice Little Teaches Students Everything They Need to Know Before Applying to NP School in New Book
As an accomplished Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Patrice Little has learned that true success in NP school begins with smart planning in the application process and releases a new book to help other NP students.
Atlanta, GA, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As an accomplished Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Patrice Little has learned that true success in NP school begins with smart planning in the application process.
In, Think Like an NP: The Starter Guide - Everything You Need to Know Before Applying to NP School, Dr. Patrice offers more than practical advice; she touches on the profound satisfaction of caring for patients, equipping high-school students, registered nurses, and career changers with the knowledge for a successful journey to NP school.
“If you're looking to join the nursing ranks, I can say with absolute confidence that 'Think Like an NP: The Starter Guide' by Dr. Little is an invaluable asset you should have,” says reader Whitney D., 2nd Year NP Student of Neil Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University, Atlanta, GA.
This guide not only highlights the NP profession's versatility, offering opportunities in diverse settings like primary care, aesthetics, telehealth, campus health, and correctional facilities, but also underscores the profession's high demand. It includes actionable steps that empower and guide students towards admissions.
The official date of release was Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9:00 am in Atlanta, GA on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
In, Think Like an NP: The Starter Guide - Everything You Need to Know Before Applying to NP School, Dr. Patrice offers more than practical advice; she touches on the profound satisfaction of caring for patients, equipping high-school students, registered nurses, and career changers with the knowledge for a successful journey to NP school.
“If you're looking to join the nursing ranks, I can say with absolute confidence that 'Think Like an NP: The Starter Guide' by Dr. Little is an invaluable asset you should have,” says reader Whitney D., 2nd Year NP Student of Neil Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University, Atlanta, GA.
This guide not only highlights the NP profession's versatility, offering opportunities in diverse settings like primary care, aesthetics, telehealth, campus health, and correctional facilities, but also underscores the profession's high demand. It includes actionable steps that empower and guide students towards admissions.
The official date of release was Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9:00 am in Atlanta, GA on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Categories