Author Lori A. McColl’s New Book, “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown,” Follows a Young Girl’s Adventure to Visit Her Aunt Despite Her Mother’s Warnings Not to Go by Herself

Recent release “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown” from Page Publishing author Lori A. McColl is a delightful tale that tells the story of Dorsey Dern, a young girl who moves to a new town that happens to be closer to her beloved Aunt Noonie. One day, Dorsey decides to journey by herself to see her aunt but must protect her younger brother and face her fears along the way.