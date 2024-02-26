Author Lori A. McColl’s New Book, “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown,” Follows a Young Girl’s Adventure to Visit Her Aunt Despite Her Mother’s Warnings Not to Go by Herself
Recent release “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown” from Page Publishing author Lori A. McColl is a delightful tale that tells the story of Dorsey Dern, a young girl who moves to a new town that happens to be closer to her beloved Aunt Noonie. One day, Dorsey decides to journey by herself to see her aunt but must protect her younger brother and face her fears along the way.
New Matamoras, OH, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lori A. McColl has completed her new book, “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who sets off on her own grand adventure to visit her Aunt Noonie, traveling through a dark forest and encountering various dangers along the way.
“Dorsey Dern is a determined ten-year-old little girl who shows bravery and courage as she ventures out to see her Aunt Noonie, who lives in Bobtown,” writes Lori. “Her biggest fear is running into a big old bobcat. Along the way, she is faced with several obstacles, including her little brother Ralphie. She not only has to keep herself from running into a big old bobcat. Now she has her little brother to worry about. Will she run into a big old bobcat? Will she make it to her aunt Noonie's house?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lori A. McColl’s engaging tale is a heartfelt story of bravery and adventure as Dorsey learns to stand up to danger and protect her little brother, all while searching for Bobtown and aunt Noonie. With colorful artwork to help bring Lori’s tale to life, “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive this riveting story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Dorsey Dern Goes to Bobtown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
