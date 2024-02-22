Author Julina Worthey’s New Book, "Next Level Eating," is a Mouth-Watering Cookbook for Indecisive Eaters Who Crave Balance and Flexibility
Recent release “Next Level Eating” from Page Publishing author Julina Worthey is an exciting cookbook that features recipes and tips for eaters who frequently change their minds and enjoy exploring various types of cuisine.
Norwalk, CT, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julina Worthey has completed her new book, “Next Level Eating”: a cookbook that helps to ignite a love of cooking in readers seeking enjoyable, delicious, fulfilling meals that allow for their ever-changing dietary goals.
After a decade of cooking and recipe testing, author Julina Worthey decided to compile her favorites to share. She enjoys food photography, music, and neatly presented meals. She incorporates presentation in her cookbook. She does this while pursuing her mortuary career goals.
Worthey writes, “For the indecisive, the people who like to try different things, for the aspiring chef, for the people who want to eat, for the people who are health conscious—mindful eater, keto-friendly, plant-based, meat eaters, transitioning eaters, and light munchers—for the laid back, for the people who want to impress but not look pressed, for the people who do not have that niche everyone keeps talking about easy to follow, and for pros or beginners.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julina Worthey’s stand-out cookbook offers drool-worthy recipes, including Avocado-Sweet Potato Bites with Bacon, Mini Pancakes, Crab Cakes with Spicy Mayo, Vegan Tacos with Ground Seitan, and Perfect Chewy Brownies.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Next Level Eating” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
