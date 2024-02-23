David Schwinger’s New Book,"Murder Was Necessary: An Amy Bell Mystery" is the Thrilling Tale of a Cunning Young Female Detective Cracking the Case of a Gym Owner’s Death

Recent release “Murder Was Necessary: An Amy Bell Mystery” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger is the newest installment in the “Amy Bell” series. In this riveting read, Amy is on the case of Scott Maybank, a successful New York gym owner found slain in his office along with his VP of finance.