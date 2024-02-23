Author Nicole Personette’s New Book, "The Dakini Codex," is an Assortment of Poems Tackling Complicated, Abstract, and Philosophical Themes of Human Identity
Recent release “The Dakini Codex” from Covenant Books author Nicole Personette is a collection of stirring and deeply spiritual poetry that explores various metaphysical and cultural subjects surrounding truths of the human condition. Through her writings, Personette draws upon her own academic research to inspire readers to expand their knowledge of the world around them.
Charlottesville, VA, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Personette, a lifelong poet who has followed in the footsteps of her family members that have found success in the literary world, has completed her new book, “The Dakini Codex”: a compilation of poetry that describes ancient and esoteric truths, hidden mysteries, and deeply spiritual and metaphysical subjects placed into simplistic forms.
Born in a small New England town, author Nicole Personette’s ancestry is part of the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the Revolution, and she follows the family tradition of poets including her grandmother, Ruth Caswell, who wrote for the local newspaper, as well as a beloved American literary figure, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The author has performed live for the American Poets Society in Anaheim California, has been invited to Las Vegas and enjoyed performances in her local town of Charlottesville Virginia for the Bridge Performing Arts Center. Ms. Personette has also been published by the Women’s Initiative of Charlottesville’s Challenge to Change Essay Contest and has worked with the Charlottesville’s Writers Group.
Personette shares, “Through the processes of a spiritual awakening, the book takes the reader through a journey of consciousness. It includes work that was compiled as an adolescent describing aspects of life that touches the wisdom of the ages. It provides snapshots of visuals through words to describe picturesque scenes. It resorts to sonnets of love that determined kings in Sumerian ages. It is written from the lineage of the lotus-born masters and ties in with the genealogy of Mary Magdalene and Isis. It is reminiscent of ancient technologies and creation aspects. This is written as a gift to mankind and to the evolutionary and creative forms of enlightenment and spiritual complexes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nicole Personette’s new book will take readers on a profound journey as they open their minds to the author’s observations as reflected in her poetry. Thought-provoking and insightful, Personette weaves an unforgettable experience that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Dakini Codex” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
