Author Nicole Personette’s New Book, "The Dakini Codex," is an Assortment of Poems Tackling Complicated, Abstract, and Philosophical Themes of Human Identity

Recent release “The Dakini Codex” from Covenant Books author Nicole Personette is a collection of stirring and deeply spiritual poetry that explores various metaphysical and cultural subjects surrounding truths of the human condition. Through her writings, Personette draws upon her own academic research to inspire readers to expand their knowledge of the world around them.