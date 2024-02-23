Authors D. Jenkins and Latera Gradnigo’s New Book, "I Bet You Didn't Know," is an Educational Children’s Story About the Remarkable Talents of Different Bird Species
Recent release “I Bet You Didn't Know” from Covenant Books authors D. Jenkins and Latera Gradnigo is an exciting look at some of the incredible features God has gifted different species of birds. This engaging read is the creation of a loving family who collaborate together to produce children’s books.
Fredericksburg, VA, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. Jenkins and Latera Gradnigo, members of a family team that cowrite and illustrate books together, have completed their new book, “I Bet You Didn't Know”: an informative yet fun read about the awesome God-given, yet perhaps not widely known, talents of birds.
“I bet you didn’t know that there are over ten thousand species of birds, each unique and different,” say Jenkins and Gradnigo. “In this volume of ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know,’ you will learn about a few of them and the things that make them special. So open this book and be prepared to fly into a world of birds and some things about them you didn’t know.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Jenkins and Latera Gradnigo’s new book gives young readers a fascinating peek into the world of birds. There are thousands of species of birds, each with unique and fantastic abilities, and Jenkins and Gradnigo share a few of their favorites. From large ostriches to tiny hummingbirds, the authors sing the praises of these fine feathered friends.
“I Bet You Didn’t Know” also highlights the fact that these creatures are gifts from God, and their abilities all come from Him. Jenkins and Gradnigo’s book is a great tool for engaging with kids about God’s love while also learning in an intriguing way. Children and avian enthusiasts of all ages are sure to enjoy “I Bet You Didn’t Know.”
Readers can purchase “I Bet You Didn't Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
