Author Dr. Stephanie West, EdD’s New Book, “Seeking My Legacy,” Delves Into the Profound Contemplation of Life's Purpose and the Indelible Impact One Leaves Behind
Recent release “Seeking My Legacy” from Covenant Books author Dr. Stephanie West, EdD is an illuminating autobiographical account that draws from the author’s life and various roles to delve into the profound contemplation of life's purpose and the indelible impact one leaves behind, inviting readers to introspectively examine their life's journey.
Mesa, AZ, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Stephanie West, EdD, an accomplished educator and leader with a passion for educational excellence and innovation, has completed her new book, “Seeking My Legacy”: an impactful memoir that encourages readers to redefine their priorities, embrace change, and cultivate a life worth passing on to future generations.
Dr. Stephanie West’s educational journey began with a BA in elementary education from Arizona State University and continued with a Master of Education in educational administration, as well as and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction, specializing in reading, both from Grand Canyon University. The author’s dedication to professional growth is evident in her extensive list of certifications, including K–8 Elementary Education, K–12 Principal, Superintendent Endorsement, K–12 Reading Specialist, Structured English Immersion, and Early Childhood Education, as well as her EdD in organizational leadership with an emphasis on educational leadership from Grand Canyon University, Arizona.
Through heartfelt anecdotes and insightful reflections, “Seeking My Legacy” offers a guiding light for individuals in pursuit of a meaningful legacy. Dr. West's narrative navigates personal experiences and lessons, demonstrating the pursuit of dreams, service, and living a life aligned with one's faith. Her anecdotes, enriched with wisdom gained from her diverse roles, evoke introspection and personal application. The book's pages resonate with tales of inspiration, encouraging readers to evaluate their life's narrative and the footprints they are crafting.
“Within the pages of this book, you will find fragments of my life and personal journey,” shares Dr. West. “I do not claim expertise in the subject of leaving behind a legacy, but my hope is that by sharing my story, you will discover inspiration to craft your own narrative and legacy. Throughout these chapters, I recount the trials and tribulations I faced, from navigating marriage and parenthood to balancing a career as a working mother and educator. Above all, this book sheds light on my identity as a daughter of God, delving into my Christian beliefs with a focus on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While I understand that this perspective may not resonate with everyone, I share my experiences and the lessons I have learned in the hopes that they may connect with you in your own life’s struggles. I openly discuss my battles with deep depression and severe anxiety, seeking to provide solace and support to those facing similar challenges. My intention is to offer guidance and encouragement to help you find your own unique legacy, whether it involves building upon existing foundations or making transformative changes in your life. My desire is for you to leave a legacy for your posterity that fills you with pride and purpose.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Stephanie West, EdD’s new book will take readers on a poignant journey as they immerse themselves within the author’s story, embarking on a voyage of self-awareness and transformation. With each chapter, the author prompts readers to reflect on their own legacy, with the hope that they will consider the adjustments necessary to lead a life filled with purpose.
Readers can purchase “Seeking My Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
