Author McKittrick Austin Hyatt’s New Book “Homestead” is a Riveting Tale of a Young Girl Determined to Thrive in Her New Home in the Sand Hills of the Nebraska Territory

Recent release “Homestead” from Newman Springs Publishing author McKittrick Austin Hyatt follows young Frankie Harding who is determined to reach her new homestead in the Nebraska Territory after tragically losing her family on the journey westward. Now settled into her new life, Frankie must contend with the dangers of the west and the prying eyes of those who disapprove of her living alone.