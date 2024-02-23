John L. Lambert’s Newly Released "The Mud Print" is a Lighthearted Adventure of Mystery on a Rainy Day at Home
“The Mud Print” from Christian Faith Publishing author John L. Lambert is an imaginative romp as a loving family comes up with comical reasons for a mysterious mud print.
Wellston, OH, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Mud Print”: a fun tale of imagination and family fun. “The Mud Print” is the creation of published author, John L. Lambert, a proud husband, father, and grandfather.
Lambert shares, “'The Mud Print' is based on a sister and brother stuck inside their house with nothing to do. All Ariel and Bruce want to do as they watch the rain fall outside is to go play in it. Mom suddenly calls for Ariel and Bruce from the kitchen, and that is where their investigation begins. Can Ariel and Bruce figure out what made this mud print? The siblings take one good look at this mud print, and then their imaginations run wild! Could this mud print belong to an animal, human, or worse something not from this world but from another planet? Yikes! There is so much to choose from. Will Ariel and Bruce actually discover what made this mud print before the rain stops, or will they ever find out really what made this mud print ever? Come join us on this investigation, and be a detective with Ariel and Bruce. Can you find out what made this mud print before Ariel and Bruce, and were you right? Let’s find out little investigator! To the mud print we go!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John L. Lambert’s new book features an easy-to-read narrative with vibrant imagery for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Mud Print” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mud Print,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
