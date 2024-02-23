Anna Peppenger’s Newly Released “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” is an Imaginative Adventure to the Zoo
“If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Peppenger is a charming narrative that helps young readers establish a love of reading through fundamental reading skills.
North Augusta, SC, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?”: a fun and lighthearted reading experience. “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” is the creation of published author, Anna Peppenger, a dedicated mother of four and pediatric nurse.
Peppenger shares, “Have you ever wanted to go on an adventure? Well, now is your chance. This is a delightfully written story about a boy, named Bo, and his pet unicorn affectionately called Peek-a-boo. Join Bo and Boo as they spend the day at the zoo, as if it was their own, interacting with all the animals in fun and games.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Peppenger’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see what Bo and Peek-a-boo have in store for their trip to the zoo.
Consumers can purchase “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peppenger shares, “Have you ever wanted to go on an adventure? Well, now is your chance. This is a delightfully written story about a boy, named Bo, and his pet unicorn affectionately called Peek-a-boo. Join Bo and Boo as they spend the day at the zoo, as if it was their own, interacting with all the animals in fun and games.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Peppenger’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see what Bo and Peek-a-boo have in store for their trip to the zoo.
Consumers can purchase “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories