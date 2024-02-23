Theresa Rough, PhD’s Newly Released “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering” is an Expressive and Captivating Anthology
“Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Rough, PhD is an enjoyable exploration of life, faith, and existence as a series of vivid depictions unfold.
Cresson, PA, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.”: a thought-provoking and vibrant collection. “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.” is the creation of published author, Theresa Rough, PhD, a dedicated wife and resident of Pennsylvania who holds a PhD in Biblical Studies.
Rough shares, “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering contains the literary genres of free verse poetry, haiku, anthropomorphic ballads, and wisdom sayings. The collection is replete with recurring images (e.g., the poet as moth, shadows, the Potter’s wheel of God, death, the tree, the Lord’s nonverbal messages through nature, and His verbal messages through the Scriptures).
“Many of the works are presented in a moving or twirling motion. The sheer bandage image itself (around and around) wraps its way throughout the entire book, giving an ethereal sense of orbits and life’s seasons.
“And as the bandage unwraps, out flow the fragile offerings—the poems and wisdom.
“Every work was wrought through the thorn of brokenness, yet the poems are not dark. Rather, they flash illumination as if a fresh candle were just lit.
“Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering is minimalist, free of anything esoteric.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Rough, PhD’s new book will nurture readers both emotionally and intellectually through engaging verse.
Consumers can purchase “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
