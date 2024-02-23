Theresa Rough, PhD’s Newly Released “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering” is an Expressive and Captivating Anthology

“Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Rough, PhD is an enjoyable exploration of life, faith, and existence as a series of vivid depictions unfold.