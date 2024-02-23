Sandee Joy Guglielmo’s Newly Released "The Journey of Redeeming Love" is an Encouraging Resource for a Rejuvenated Sense of Faith
“The Journey of Redeeming Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandee Joy Guglielmo is a heartfelt devotional that offers forty days of empowering and biblically sound devotions for anyone reaching a crossroad of life.
Poulsbo, WA, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of Redeeming Love”: a compassionate and thoughtful collection. “The Journey of Redeeming Love” is the creation of published author, Sandee Joy Guglielmo.
Guglielmo shares, “The Journey of Redeeming Love has been sitting for a long time. God spoke to Sandee in 2015 when she retired about writing this devotional. She had been through many adventures with the Lord and was looking forward to sharing his thoughts and love. Her husband passed in 2015 and she lost her vision. She had now entered the survival mode the next five years. During these five years she learned to depend on God in a way she never had before. If she went through the fire she never got burnt or as the flood waters tried to consume her, she never drowned. She was on a new journey she had never been on before. For forty-eight years her husband cared for her, now it was the Lord, one hundred percent. God told her it was time to write this devotional and to meet with Him, and He would write it for her. It was amazing to sit with God and watch this devotional come to completion. It’s for forty days because '40' means completion and a new season.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandee Joy Guglielmo’s new book will empower readers as they reflect on the key messages layered within each daily installment.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of Redeeming Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of Redeeming Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
