Matthew Mark’s Newly Released “A Life Of Grace Through The Eyes Of An Undeserving Man” is an Inspiring Message of Spiritual Rebirth
“A Life Of Grace Through The Eyes Of An Undeserving Man: Learning To Follow So I Can Lead” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Mark is a complex exploration of the author’s personal journey back to Christ through dangerous and eye-opening experiences.
New York, NY, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Of Grace Through The Eyes Of An Undeserving Man: Learning To Follow So I Can Lead”: a captivating memoir that presents a deeply personal message of faith. “A Life Of Grace Through The Eyes Of An Undeserving Man: Learning To Follow So I Can Lead” is the creation of published author, Matthew Mark.
Matthew Mark shares, “I was born into a Christian-Catholic family, and over the years of my youth, I had turned from God to atheism due to ignorance. This is the story of the redemption I went through when Jesus brought me back through a very unlikely struggle. The struggles I endured are much like many people who misunderstand their purpose and the calling for their lives. Over the years, I lost friends and loved ones, dealt with massive depression, and struggled with suicide. I had enemies and dealt with drugs, gangs, and relationships like most of you.
“Yet there was even still chaos, violence, fear, intimidation, and all manures of sin in the house growing up. This should go to show you that there is no perfect family, there is no perfect life, and there are no fairy-tale endings. However, there is one truth and joy you will need to turn to in order to survive this world and succeed at it. This book is to help you find the way there. This is not for my glory but the glory and honor of the Author of Life.
“Throughout this story, I will guide you through my life and point out all the areas I missed and should have realized sooner what was going on. The point of this book is to have those who are not sure if God is real or how to trust in God to have something they can take as a reference, and see God at work as a witness to His glory and grace far beyond comprehension.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Mark’s new book will resonate with many who started off living in God’s plan before suddenly being turned astray.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Of Grace Through The Eyes Of An Undeserving Man: Learning To Follow So I Can Lead” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Of Grace Through The Eyes Of An Undeserving Man: Learning To Follow So I Can Lead,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories