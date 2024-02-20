Art Morrical, Retired Project Management Professional & Quality Manager, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2024 Man of the Year, in the Field of Engineering
Art Morrical is a retired Quality Manager residing in Orlando, Florida, who has had a successful career in quality management. Over the years, he has gained extensive experience working for industry-leading companies such as AT&T Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies, and Alcatel-Lucent.
Orlando, FL, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Art Morrical is a retired Quality Manager residing in Orlando, Florida, who has had a successful career in quality management. Over the years, he has gained extensive experience working for industry-leading companies such as AT&T Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies, and Alcatel-Lucent. He is recognized for his dedication to quality and his expertise in the field. Mr. Morrical holds various certifications, including PMP (Project Management Professional) and CQE (Certified Quality Engineer). His educational journey began at Bradley University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology in 1982. He continued his academic pursuits at North Central College, where he obtained a Master of Science in Computer Science in 1989. Mr. Morrical's commitment to quality is evident through his certifications as a quality engineer by the American Society for Quality, a lead assessor by the British Standards Institution, and a TL9000 expert.
Throughout his career, Mr. Morrical made significant contributions to QUEST Forum, an association dedicated to quality and performance excellence in the information and communication technologies industry. He served in various roles within the organization, including secretary for the North American region and vice chairman for the Americas region. He was also a member of the Global Business Excellence QUEST Forum Leadership. In addition, Mr. Morrical co-authored "TL9000 Requirements and Measurements," a publication by QUEST Forum. Mr. Morrical's dedication and contributions to the field of quality management have been recognized with awards and honors, including a Leadership Award and an Outstanding Leadership and Contribution Award. He also received the Chief Operating Officer Award from QUEST Forum and a President's Award from AT&T Bell Laboratories. He was honored with a Lifetime Fellowship from QUEST Forum in 2016. In his retirement, Mr. Morrical enjoys his role as the chief executive officer of The Morrical Ranch. His logical and emotional intelligence, along with his educational background, have played significant roles in his successful career. He is also recognized for his achievements in various editions of Who's Who in the World and Who's Who in America. As he continues his retirement in Orlando, Florida, Mr. Morrical remains dedicated to quality and is proud of his accomplishments in the field.
