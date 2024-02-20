Art Morrical, Retired Project Management Professional & Quality Manager, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2024 Man of the Year, in the Field of Engineering

Art Morrical is a retired Quality Manager residing in Orlando, Florida, who has had a successful career in quality management. Over the years, he has gained extensive experience working for industry-leading companies such as AT&T Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies, and Alcatel-Lucent.