Swedish Medical Center Named One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ by Fortune and PINC AI™
Swedish demonstrated better patient outcomes associated with cardiac care, while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost.
Englewood, CO, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center was identified as one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ according to an independent quality analysis based on a balanced scorecard provided by PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc. and reported by Fortune.
To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top cardiovascular hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities. Organizations do not apply to participate in the study, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.
“Swedish Medical Center is committed to providing excellent care and outcomes for all patients,” said Jaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “This recognition is an affirmation of our efforts to not only meet the needs of heart health patients with the backing of our Level 1 Trauma Center, but all patients in the Rocky Mountain Region.”
Swedish Medical Center was also recently named by PINC AI™ as one of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals and Colorado’s only Everest Award winner, a designation recognizing a trend of excellence over the last five years.
Performance of Facilities on the PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ Program List:
•28 percent fewer acute myocardial infarction (AMI) deaths and 50 percent fewer coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) deaths.
•32 percent fewer percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) and 38 percent fewer CABG patients with complications. Higher 30-day survival rates for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), heart failure (HF) and CABG patients (0.3 to 0.7 percentage points higher).
•Higher 30-day survival rates for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), heart failure (HF) and CABG patients (0.3 to 0.7 percentage points higher).
•Lower 30-day readmission rates for AMI, HF and CABG patients (0.4 to 0.8 percentage points lower).
•Shorter average lengths of stay between patient groups – 0.3 for AMI, 0.6 for HF, 0.3 for PCI and one full day for CABG.
•Patients had a better experience at top performing hospitals compared to the remaining peer hospitals, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 71 percent versus 67 percent.
Compared to peer hospitals, those in the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ operated at lower cost and had better outcomes, recording significantly higher inpatient survival rates, fewer patients with complications, lower readmission rates and up to nearly $10,000 less in total costs per patient case. These outcomes add up to meaningful differences. According to the study’s analysis, if all hospitals operated at the level of this year’s top performers, there could be 7,600 fewer deaths due to heart disease, 6,700 fewer bypass and angioplasty patients who suffer complications, and more than $1 billion in inpatient costs could have been saved for the 2024 study year.
“Hospital and health system leaders are focused on raising the quality and value of cardiovascular care,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s Chief Operating Officer and the leader of PINC AI™. “A selection as one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ is a great honor and demonstrates the importance of hospitals tackling cardiovascular disease – one of America’s leading causes of death. As one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™, Swedish has achieved high-quality cardiovascular care that has directly led to significantly improved patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications.”
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
A national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 Trauma Center, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
A national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 Trauma Center, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
