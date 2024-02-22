Loveforce International Concludes All Love Song February with New Love Songs by Billy Ray Charles and "Covid-19"
Santa Clarita, CA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 23rd, Loveforce International will conclude the final days of All Love Song February by releasing new music from Billy Ray Charles and Covid-19. The subject of the new Digital Music Singles by both recording artists will be love. The Digital Music Singles, however, will be in entirely different music genres.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "I Wanna Get Down With You Tonight." It is a Smooth Jazz Instrumental with R&B and Alternative R&B overtones. The song has a simple chorus that is sung at intervals throughout the piece but other than being a song, it is instrumental. The instrumental is led by an electric guitar played in a style similar to George Benson. It attempts to be easy on the ears and gentle on the mind.
The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled "Groovin' Off Each Other." It is an upbeat, progressive rock instrumental. It is meant to engender thoughts of two people holding each other in a deep embrace and rocking back and forth together. The piece is meant to engender a romantic thought for romantic people.
“We are closing All Love Song February with two romantic instrumentals. One is a cross between the Smooth Jazz / R&B genres. The Other is in the Progressive Rock music genre but both are romantic,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Smooth Jazz instrumental allows one’s mind to wander through loves past, present and future. The Progressive Rock instrumental is perfect for holding the one you love in a deep embrace and rocking back and forth together until they feel their bodies are merging,” he Continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "I Wanna Get Down With You Tonight." It is a Smooth Jazz Instrumental with R&B and Alternative R&B overtones. The song has a simple chorus that is sung at intervals throughout the piece but other than being a song, it is instrumental. The instrumental is led by an electric guitar played in a style similar to George Benson. It attempts to be easy on the ears and gentle on the mind.
The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled "Groovin' Off Each Other." It is an upbeat, progressive rock instrumental. It is meant to engender thoughts of two people holding each other in a deep embrace and rocking back and forth together. The piece is meant to engender a romantic thought for romantic people.
“We are closing All Love Song February with two romantic instrumentals. One is a cross between the Smooth Jazz / R&B genres. The Other is in the Progressive Rock music genre but both are romantic,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Smooth Jazz instrumental allows one’s mind to wander through loves past, present and future. The Progressive Rock instrumental is perfect for holding the one you love in a deep embrace and rocking back and forth together until they feel their bodies are merging,” he Continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories