"Little Warriors, Big Lives," by Esther Fausett and Illustrated by Mousam Banerjee, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Little Warriors, Big Lives by Esther Fausett, and illustrated by Mousam Banerjee. This inspirational poetry book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
Little Warriors, Big Lives is an engaging poetry picture book that empowers and comforts children battling critical illnesses who are both winning and losing their fight. It allows caregivers, friends, and family to read to children relatable poems that are positive, upbeat, daring, optimistic, fun, and heart-warming despite their diagnosis. It’s a collection of enjoyable literary works that collides the pediatric critical illness world with encouragement, solace, and lightheartedness.
Shahjad Khan, author of A Compendium of Depression and Anxiety says, "A collection of enjoyable literary works that collides the pediatric critical illness world with encouragement, solace, and lightheartedness.”
Esther Fausett is a first-time author and mother of two who resides with her husband in Northern Virginia. Esther graduated from Barry University with a degree in Biology and later started her master’s in criminal justice. She’s an avid traveler who enjoys adventures and has incorporated these explorations with her young children. Her son, Solomon, was diagnosed a week after his second birthday with Neuroblastoma, stage 3. The goal behind Esther’s work is to actively help children with critical illnesses identify their inner might.
Little Warriors, Big Lives, 28 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-372-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as a paperback and an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
