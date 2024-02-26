Author Walter Robertson’s New Book, "A Prisoner’s Diary," is a Collection of Candid Essays by Incarcerated Men and Women Revealing the Harsh Realities of Life Behind Bars
Recent release “A Prisoner’s Diary” from Page Publishing author Walter Robertson is a compilation of gritty and brutally honest journal entries offering an insider’s view of the daily challenges, the guarded hopes, and the bleakest aspects of prison life.
Saint Louis, MO, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Walter Robertson, a Missouri native who grew up on the North Side of St. Louis in a single-parent household with four sisters, excelled in football and track in high school while having to deal with the realities of poverty, drugs, gangs, and death, and was incarcerated for thirteen years on a drug possession charge, during which he learned federal law while fighting his case, worked out and trained others as he received a personal trainer’s license, obtained an associates’ degree from East Arkansas Community College, received a boiler operator license from the state of Arkansas, and proceeded to write this book, “A Prisoner’s Diary”: an eye-opening exposé of prison stories from a broad cross-section of American life.
Everyone is curious about the judicial system and/or what life is like to live in prison, but no one wants to go. “A Prisoner’s Diary” is a book about people from different backgrounds who all share a common experience, and that is being incarcerated. This book was written to help bring awareness and give insight to what it is like on a day-to-day basis for someone who is or who has been incarcerated. Each individual has a different but yet in many ways a similar experience of being incarcerated. For some people, their trials and tribulations were worse than others.
Published by Page Publishing, Walter Robertson’s engrossing book is an illuminating account of prison life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Prisoner’s Diary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
