Author Tanaeah Welch’s New Book, "My Sister and I," is an Enthralling Tale of a Young Girl’s Everlasting Love for Her Baby Sister, Even After She is Called Back to Heaven
Recent release “My Sister and I” from Page Publishing author Tanaeah Welch is a captivating true story that follows the author who is thrilled one day to receive a young sister named Miracle and does everything she can to help care for her due to her illness. When the time comes for young Miracle to return to God, Tanaeah feels better remembering Miracle is in Heaven watching over her.
New York, NY, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tanaeah Welch, who enjoys singing, dancing, and dreams of one day becoming an actress, has completed her new book, “My Sister and I”: a heartfelt true story about the author’s relationship with her younger sister, who passed away at the age of two, and the beautiful memories she holds of their precious moments together.
Tanaeah begins her tale, “I remember when my little sister was in my mommy’s belly. She was born on August 21, 2013, and her name is Miracle Denay Allen. At the hospital, I didn’t want to hold her at first because I was the only child. Then I got used to having a little sister, and I was happy to be a big sister, and I love her very much. I was happy to be with her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tanaeah Welch’s engaging tale is a powerful story about the lasting love between sisters, exploring the incredible pride and joy the author took in being a big sister to Miracle. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, Tanaeah shares “My Sister and I” as a moving tribute to Miracle’s life, while also hoping to connect with those who have lost family members and help them through their grief.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Sister and I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
