Author Tanaeah Welch’s New Book, "My Sister and I," is an Enthralling Tale of a Young Girl’s Everlasting Love for Her Baby Sister, Even After She is Called Back to Heaven

Recent release “My Sister and I” from Page Publishing author Tanaeah Welch is a captivating true story that follows the author who is thrilled one day to receive a young sister named Miracle and does everything she can to help care for her due to her illness. When the time comes for young Miracle to return to God, Tanaeah feels better remembering Miracle is in Heaven watching over her.