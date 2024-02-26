James C. Vincent’s New Book, "The Awesome Pet Giraffe," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Wants to Receive a Pet Giraffe More Than Anything in the World for Her Birthday
Jamestown, NY, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James C. Vincent, a retired art teacher who currently resides in Jamestown, New York, with his wife, has completed his most recent book, “The Awesome Pet Giraffe”: a charming story of a young girl who longs to have a pet giraffe after a visit to the zoo, and with the help of her cousins, is able to have her dream realized.
The author of three other children’s books, James C. Vincent is a graduate of Buffalo State College, where he received a master’s in art education. His artwork consists of charcoal drawings, watercolors, and acrylic on canvas, and he enjoys drawing and painting illustrations and portraits of people in natural poses with familiar surroundings. In his spare time, the author’s hobbies include exercising, golf, drawing and painting, traveling, photography, and reading.
“Leah is the main character and after visiting a popular zoo one day, she becomes obsessed with the beautiful giraffes. Shortly afterward, she decided that a giraffe would be an ideal pet to have. However, it is apparent to everyone but Leah that owning a giraffe as a pet is totally impractical. This is when her cousins, Charlie and Willie, come to the rescue with an elaborate plan. The story is filled with charm, sentiment, love, humor, and a special message. It will entertain children from approximately ages five to ten,” writes the author.
Published by Fulton Books, James C. Vincent’s book will take readers on an exciting adventure as they discover the brilliant way that Charlie and Willie help to get Leah her pet giraffe, even if it isn’t quite what she had in mind. Accompanied by beautiful and realistic illustrations created by the author using acrylic paint on canvas paper, “The Awesome Pet Giraffe” is sure to delight readers of all ages, capturing their imaginations and inviting them to revisit this heartfelt story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Awesome Pet Giraffe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
