J. Steven Murry’s Newly Released "Lyrics by Adonai: Maskil Psalms from a Shepherd King" is an Unveiling of the Layers of Meaning Within Key Psalms

“Lyrics by Adonai: Maskil Psalms from a Shepherd King” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Steven Murry is an immersive and scholarly journey into the profound and poetic expressions of the maskil Psalms.