Kim Roy’s Newly Released "Be Who You Are" is a Charming Narrative That Promotes Reading Skills and Emotional Awareness
“Be Who You Are” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Roy is an enjoyable read aloud that can be shared in a class setting or enjoyed privately as an uplifting story that promotes self-awareness as literacy skills unfold.
Mirar, FL, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Be Who You Are”: a fun and vibrant juvenile fiction. “Be Who You Are” is the creation of published author, Kim Roy, a retired educator who has worked as a classroom teacher, school administrator, and district administrator in South Florida. She is an advocate for early childhood education and has worked passionately with young children, families, and community partners to ensure that preschoolers transition successfully into kindergarten, ready to learn. She believes that reading to and with children daily is important for young learners to become successful readers. She enjoys spending time with her family, biking, traveling, reading, and watching the sunrise at the beach.
Roy shares, “'Be Who You Are' is a read aloud that takes young readers on an exciting journey of self-awareness and emotional well-being. The book portrays animals to help children explore their many capabilities to make sense of the world they live in. “Be Who You Are” is written to encourage children to make the connection that just as animals are important, loved and special, they are too. Each animal has its own uniqueness that children can relate to. The animals in the book are beautifully illustrated to show characteristics that are associated with various types of animals that children may see in person or read about. Descriptive words are used to encourage children to visualize the animals’ actions as they come alive throughout the story. Children will love this interactive book where there is predictability and curiosity. The young reader becomes the creative storyteller while seeking to discover the uniqueness within themselves. A great book to engage children in role-playing, imaginary play, building language and literacy, vocabulary development, choral reading, and having fun with creative expression.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Roy’s new book offers a warm and encouraging message to upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “Be Who You Are” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Be Who You Are,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
