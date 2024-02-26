Reontae, Azilah, Kamarri, Ania & Robert Walker Jr’s Newly Released "The Story of Akani" is an Uplifting Story of Spiritual Growth and One’s Personal Path
“The Story of Akani” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Reontae, Azilah, Kamarri, Ania & Robert Walker Jr is a thoughtful narrative that encourages readers to reflect on the impactful lessons layered within an imaginative adventure of growth and healing.
Cedar Park, TX, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of Akani”: a heartwarming and encouraging narrative. “The Story of Akani” is the creation of published authors, Reontae, Azilah, Kamarri, Ania & Robert Walker Jr.
Reontae, Azilah, Kamarri, Ania & Robert Walker Jr share, “This beautiful, heartfelt, and surprising story addresses survival, bullying, and coming of age.
“Akani arrives in America from Africa and immediately faces some cultural difficulties. Feeling overwhelmed, she runs away and goes on a magical journey to find her purpose.
“Thanks to some awesome friends she finds on her way, she rediscovers some things about herself that help her remember how strong and capable she really is. This book contains valuable lessons that our youth need to hear.
“BRING OUR GIRLS HOME.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reontae, Azilah, Kamarri, Ania & Robert Walker Jr’s new book will raise awareness of the dangers of bullying and the realities of cultural differences.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of Akani” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of Akani,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
