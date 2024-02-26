Johnny Sauceda’s Newly Released "Sharing Testimony" is a Thoughtful Reflection on Key Lessons of the Christian Faith
“Sharing Testimony” from Christian Faith Publishing author Johnny Sauceda is an articulate examination of God’s desires for mankind that presents an informative approach to understanding key scripture.
Tacoma, WA, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sharing Testimony”: a helpful opportunity for finding a rejuvenation of faith. “Sharing Testimony” is the creation of published author, Johnny Sauceda.
Sauceda shares, “Hello, this book, Sharing Testimony, is all about what God can teach you in order for you to live a great life for you and all your loved ones. It can help you teach your friends also, but it has many words that the Word of God has so you can see what he says he wants you to know. I can help you see things differently from what you think you know, but after you go through it, it can help you change in the way God wants you to change in order for you to be closer to him. For he will always love you and send you things to go through or just to walk away from at times. May you be without sin and closer to his Son, Jesus Christ, as you live your life. God bless you, and don’t forget to pray each day to him as you get up in the morning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnny Sauceda’s new book will challenge and encourage readers in their pursuit of a deeper connection with their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Sharing Testimony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharing Testimony,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
