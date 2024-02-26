Joy Putman’s Newly Released "Call to War" is an Empowering Clarion Call for a Return to Devoted Prayer
“Call to War” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Putman is a helpful resource that aids in developing a fulfilling and effective prayer life to find connection and strength through faith.
Virginia Beach, VA, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Call to War”: a warm and uplifting message of encouragement. “Call to War” is the creation of published author, Joy Putman.
Putman shares, “I, Joy, a writer of Jesus Christ by the will of God, do write unto you through the pages of Call to War because of my faith in our Lord, along with my hope and vision for you to replenish the soil of your heart with seeds of prayer. Our King (Jesus) is looking for a harvest. Remember the fig tree in Matthew 21 and Mark 11? No more fruit ever grew from it again. It was cursed, and it died the following day! We must stay diligent to remain in the vine! Jesus says that 'He’s the true vine' in John 15, and if we remain in Him and He in us, we will bear much fruit. However, apart from Jesus, we can do nothing. The heart of the Call to War is prayer and the art of using prayer to conform to the Son of God (Romans 8:29–30). How you receive this seed will make all the difference in your life, as our brother Hosea (Hosea 10:12) told us to 'break up of fallow ground' to make our soil ready to receive the seed of the Word! I pray that you break up the soil of your heart before digesting this material. May the Lord and Father of all heaven and earth bless you mightily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Putman’s new book will resonate with many who have sought opportunities to lean into the power of prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Call to War” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Call to War,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
