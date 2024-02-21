VIA Hosts Workforce Development Conference Leading the Way Into the Future of Work
Seth Mattison, international thought leader, author, and advisor, will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming VIA (Valley Industry Association) conference on May 16, 2024.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Valley Industry Association (VIA) of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on May 16. The conference will feature keynote speaker Seth Mattison, an internationally recognized thought leader, author, and advisor. Mattison will address the topic of "The Future of Work: Strategies for Leading a Human-Centered World of Work."
Seth Mattison has shared his insights with corporate leaders in a wide variety of industries. Companies that he has worked with include Adidas, Sales Force, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and Thomson Reuters. Mattison’s presentation for VIA will focus on talent management, high-performance cultures, leadership, and the Future of Work. It promises to be engaging while blending surprising truths, actionable insights, and inspiring stories.
"We are thrilled to host the VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024, featuring Seth Mattison as our keynote speaker," said Kathy Norris, CEO/President at VIA. "This event underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in an ever-changing world."
In today's rapidly evolving landscape, characterized by technological advancements, shifting demographics, and changing consumer behaviors, leaders face the daunting task of navigating uncertainties while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The VIA Workforce Development Conference aims to equip attendees with the insights and tools necessary to thrive in this dynamic environment.
Attendees can expect to gain invaluable perspectives on critical questions shaping the future of work, including the evolving needs of talent, the requisite leadership styles, effective team nurturing strategies, and the identification of potential disruptors on the horizon. Through interactive sessions and thought-provoking discussions, participants will emerge prepared to lead agile, collaborative, and digitally enabled teams capable of driving impact across all stakeholders.
If you are interested in learning more about The Valley Industry Association, would like information on media coverage for this event, or you are interested in attending the conference, visit via.org.
About VIA: Since its establishment in 1981, VIA has been a steadfast champion of business interests across the Santa Clarita Valley. Comprising a diverse membership representing industrial, commercial, and service companies, VIA serves as a comprehensive resource hub for businesses, offering legislative advocacy, networking opportunities, educational initiatives, and more
For additional inquiries contact Kathy Norris, VIA, kathy (at) via.org. 661-803-6404.
