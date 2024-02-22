Cayman Chemical Introduces LipidLaunch™, Expands Portfolio of Lipid Nanoparticle Research Tools to Support Advances in RNA Therapies

Cayman Chemical introduces the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) research tools for academic, pharma, and biotech researchers worldwide. The LipidLaunch™ product line helps researchers pursue LNPs for the delivery of nucleic acid therapies in untold health applications, ranging from vaccine development to cancer and cell or gene therapies.