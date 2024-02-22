Alabamann Returns with Debut Afrobeats Single "Nah Nah"

Alabamann returns to the music scene with his debut Afrobeats single "Nah Nah." Originating from Nigeria and now based in London, Alabamann's latest track showcases his versatility as a composer, producer, singer, songwriter, and performer. Drawing from authentic experiences, "Nah Nah" is expected to resonate with global audiences, offering a glimpse into Alabamann's musical evolution. Despite facing challenges in his career, Alabamann's return demonstrates his enduring passion for music.