CrystalstoneUSA is Proud to Introduce Superior and High Quality Quartz
San Clemente, CA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CrystalstoneUSA is proud to introduce superior and high-quality quartz surfaces, produced and manufactured by Crystalstone in Sri Lanka.
CrystalstoneUSA is a distinguished entity within the CeyQuartz Group of companies, a family-owned mining and mineral processing company of their own quartz mines, for over 20 years. This seamless integration offers complete control over raw materials and stringent quality control. Pride is taken in crafting exquisite quartz products while prioritizing a commitment to environmental sustainability.
Celebrated for its extraordinary hardness, engineered quartz offers remarkable scratch resistance, outperforming granite while displaying resilience against chipping or cracking. The non-porous nature of quartz surfaces acts as a shield, preventing viruses and bacteria from infiltrating, and with zero water absorption, all surfaces are ensured to be hygienic and mold-free.
CrystalstoneUSA mission is to offer a versatile spectrum of colors and patterns that will enhance a wide array of spaces. Moreover to aspire to stimulate and excite your sensory perceptions, with a dedication to innovation and an unwavering commitment to uncompromising quality, blending elegance with eco-conscious practices. Partake in the journey towards a more sustainable future with CrystalstoneUSA, where timeless beauty meets environmental responsibility.
CrystalstoneUSA is looking forward to collaborating with Architects, Interior Designers, General Contractors, Residential and Commercial Builders, Home Improvement Companies, Fabricators, etc.
For all inquiries, including interest in becoming a Distributor, please kindly contact CrystalstoneUSA
Immerse yourself in the future of luxury with CrystalstoneUSA!
CrystalstoneUSA
Website: www.crystalstoneusa.com
Contact
Wendie Mayers
+1 (949) 464-7838
www.crystalstoneusa.com
