Air-Weigh Exhibiting at Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Specialized Transportation Symposium in Houston, TX
Eugene, OR, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh is exhibiting at Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Specialized Transportation Symposium 2024 from February 20 through February 22, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The yearly Symposium focuses on bringing together government permitting officials and specialized transportation professionals to discuss safety, regulations, compliance, and other topics relevant to the specialized transportation industry today.
Air-Weigh is demonstrating the newest addition to the on-board scale solutions line, QuickWeigh®. An economical, dual-use digital PSI gauge and on-board scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh® pairs with the new QuickWeigh® app.
The QuickWeigh® app is available on both the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Out of the box, QuickWeigh® functions as a digital air gauge. After calibration using the app, QuickWeigh® allows drivers to read weights instantly in the field with industry leading accuracy. Multiple QuickWeigh® on-board scales can be equipped for multiple trailer configurations and uses, including for heavy haul and specialized transport requirements.
Air-Weigh is demonstrating the LoadMaxx and LoadMaxx Plus on-board scales for air and mechanical suspensions at the Symposium. These on-board scale systems show weights such as Steer, Drive, Trailer, GVW and Net Payload.
Attendees to Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Specialized Transportation Symposium 2024 are invited to discuss best practices with the Air-Weigh team regarding on-board scales, including for installation, calibration, and use.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers a complete vehicle weighing system that will help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Air-Weigh is demonstrating the newest addition to the on-board scale solutions line, QuickWeigh®. An economical, dual-use digital PSI gauge and on-board scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh® pairs with the new QuickWeigh® app.
The QuickWeigh® app is available on both the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Out of the box, QuickWeigh® functions as a digital air gauge. After calibration using the app, QuickWeigh® allows drivers to read weights instantly in the field with industry leading accuracy. Multiple QuickWeigh® on-board scales can be equipped for multiple trailer configurations and uses, including for heavy haul and specialized transport requirements.
Air-Weigh is demonstrating the LoadMaxx and LoadMaxx Plus on-board scales for air and mechanical suspensions at the Symposium. These on-board scale systems show weights such as Steer, Drive, Trailer, GVW and Net Payload.
Attendees to Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Specialized Transportation Symposium 2024 are invited to discuss best practices with the Air-Weigh team regarding on-board scales, including for installation, calibration, and use.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers a complete vehicle weighing system that will help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Contact
Air-Weigh On-Board ScalesContact
Kimberly Nickelson
541-349-8590
www.air-weigh.com
Kimberly Nickelson
541-349-8590
www.air-weigh.com
Categories