unPublications Announces the Release of "Marriage 2001: A Bruised Odyssey," the Debut Book of Poems and Writings by J. W. Young
Independent publisher releases J. W. Young's first literary published work of poems and writings.
Laguna Beach, CA, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- unPublications, a newly-established independent publisher producing high-quality books for unheard, unsung and unpublished artists, has announced the publication of Marriage 2001: A Bruised Odyssey by poet and author J. W. Young. The book is available now in e-book format on Amazon Kindle. Print editions will be published in March 2024 with distribution through Draft2Digital and Barnes & Noble.
Marriage 2001: A Bruised Odyssey is a book of poems and writings which deals with the confines of marriage when defined and marred by subjugation, domestic abuse and censorship in modern times. It is Young's debut literary work. Though many of the writings were destroyed, this book contains the survivors. The poetic expressions served as a means to cope and endure. The book is a journey of hope, pain, grief and the difficult pathway to reclaiming a sense of self.
Author J. W. Young explains, "This book is not reflective like a memoir. The works were penned in the moment on the star dates indicated in the book. I hope the book encourages new dialogue about important social issues, such as domestic violence, abuse and healing, as well as spark new contemplation about the critical ideas and themes."
About the Author
J. W. Young's work was published in the 2000's in women's magazines addressing subjects such as fertility and music. Young's first published literary work is Marriage 2001: A Bruised Odyssey. Visit Substack for more writings https://jwyoung.substack.com/
About the Publisher
unPublications was created for the unheard, unsung and unpublished writers around the globe. We publish high-quality books and content for those fighting for a voice or lost in the noise. Connect with the author and publisher online at www.unpublications.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @un_Publications
