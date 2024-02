Brenda Katherine Mosby’s Newly Released "Animal World" is a Sweet Tale of Adventure and the Pursuit of Connection and Friendship

Wrightwood, CA, February 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Animal World”: a fun and lighthearted children’s narrative. “Animal World” is the creation of published author, Brenda Katherine Mosby, a retired educator and proud mother of seven daughters.Mosby shares, “Animal World is an explorative adventure of a raccoon in search of social interactions with the goal of making friends. Let us look to see what Mr. Raccoon finds in the forest.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Katherine Mosby’s new book enchantingly explores social interactions and unexpected friendships, fostering valuable lessons of kindness, acceptance, and the joy of forging meaningful connections.Consumers can purchase “Animal World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Animal World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.