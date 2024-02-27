Leadership Team of FOCUSED Ministries, Inc. and Friends’s Newly Released “FOCUSED Prayers Devotional” is a Daily Resource for Spiritual Nourishment
“FOCUSED Prayers Devotional: Focusing On Christ Until Spiritual Excellence is Demonstrated” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leadership Team of FOCUSED Ministries, Inc. and Friends is an empowering opportunity to find direction and purpose in one’s daily pursuit of celebrating God and his word.
New York, NY, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “FOCUSED Prayers Devotional”: an uplifting celebration of all God provides. “FOCUSED Prayers Devotional is the creation of FOCUSED Ministries, Inc., a faith-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to see lives transformed through the Word of God.
“FOCUSED Prayers Devotional” Vol. 1 was birthed during a time of prayer. The name came as a result of two college students praying for direction and asking God how He could use them to change the lives of young people. FOCUSED is an acronym that stands for “Focusing On Christ Until Spiritual Excellence is Demonstrated” based on the Word of God found in Proverbs 4:25-27 and Hebrews 12:1-2. From its launch, Dr. Baker, the members of the executive team, and dedicated prayer partners set aside every Wednesday to pray and fast for FOCUSED Ministries, Inc. As the prayers continued, people were saying how blessed and encouraged they were by the prayers of such a diverse group of Christians whose singleness of mind and heart was to see God’s will done in the lives of our youth. Dr. Baker wanted to preserve the weekly prayers as evidence of FOCUSED Ministries’ dedication and love for the youth and families they would serve even though they hadn’t yet met. “FOCUSED Prayer Devotional” is a compilation of many years of prayers compiled into 365 days of prayers on behalf of our youth, families, and the organization as they continue the work to share the love of Jesus Christ. FOCUSED Ministries, Inc. wants you to read and meditate on these prayers and encourage you to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ through your own prayer life. We are commanded to continue in prayer (Col. 4:2), trusting and believing God that what we ask for in faith and according to His will, it shall be done.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, FOCUSED Ministries, Inc.’s new book will meet readers where they are on their spiritual journey while imparting important lessons of faith and guidance on the power of prayer.
Consumers can purchase “FOCUSED Prayers Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FOCUSED Prayers Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
