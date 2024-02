Scott Norton’s Newly Released “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Faith

Scottsboro, AL, February 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?”: a potent challenge to discover opportunity for spiritual growth. “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” is the creation of published author, Scott Norton.Norton shares, “Imagine a day when a knock at your door forces you to defend who you are in Christ. A brash, wanna-make-a-name-for-himself young prosecutor who is well versed in the Bible suddenly has your life history, financial statements, and the backing of a group who wants nothing more than to discredit anyone who calls themself a Christian. Would you have enough evidence to convict yourself of being a Christian, or would the prosecutor have enough evidence to convict you of being a fraud?”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Norton’s new book guides you on a transformative journey where your faith is put to the test, compelling you to ask the crucial questions.Consumers can purchase “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.