Scott Norton’s Newly Released “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Faith
“On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Norton invites you to scrutinize the foundations of your faith, examining the evidence, confronting doubts, and ultimately discovering the true essence of your Christianity.
Scottsboro, AL, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?”: a potent challenge to discover opportunity for spiritual growth. “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” is the creation of published author, Scott Norton.
Norton shares, “Imagine a day when a knock at your door forces you to defend who you are in Christ. A brash, wanna-make-a-name-for-himself young prosecutor who is well versed in the Bible suddenly has your life history, financial statements, and the backing of a group who wants nothing more than to discredit anyone who calls themself a Christian. Would you have enough evidence to convict yourself of being a Christian, or would the prosecutor have enough evidence to convict you of being a fraud?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Norton’s new book guides you on a transformative journey where your faith is put to the test, compelling you to ask the crucial questions.
Consumers can purchase “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On Trial for God: The Case for Your Christianity: Are You Really a Christian?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
