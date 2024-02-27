Mitchell W. Pezdek Jr.’s Newly Released “Blue Skies and the Dove of Peace: One Man’s Journey to Find God” is an Uplifting Message of Faith
“Blue Skies and the Dove of Peace: One Man’s Journey to Find God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mitchell W. Pezdek Jr. is a poignant autobiography that intimately details the author's personal odyssey, recounting the challenges, triumphs, and moments of profound revelation that shaped his quest for God.
Salisbury, NC, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Blue Skies and the Dove of Peace: One Man’s Journey to Find God”: a thoughtful reflection on life’s peaks and valleys. “Blue Skies and the Dove of Peace: One Man’s Journey to Find God” is the creation of published author, Mitchell W. Pezdek Jr., who was born in 1948 and raised in Ilion and Schuyler, New York. He graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler Central School in 1966 and then attended Harvard College where he earned honor grades with a major in Government. For most of his working career, he was in banking and finance in the greater Utica, New York area. Also, he runs his own business, Pez Golf Enterprises, publishes the Golf News magazine three times a year, and is a teaching golf pro. He and his wife, Terri, have been married forty-three years, and they have two children and two grandchildren. He is a devout Roman Catholic and has taught church school for over twelve years
Pezdek shares, “All of us experience times of joy and sorrow, times of success and failure, and times of doubt and certainty. In our lives on earth, we need to ask ourselves why we are here and what purpose does God have for us. Life is a journey. In my life, I have had the moments referred to, and my guiding light has been a belief in God and Jesus, his only begotten Son. I am not a priest or preacher, but I do have some experiences that each of you readers can relate to. My purpose in writing this autobiography is to tell you about them and hope that they will interest you and, if you need it, help you in troubled times. Modern times are truly testing all of us, and many people have turned away from God. This is a sad occurrence, and I pray that my book will convince some of you who have doubts that God does love us, cares about us, and will help us when he ask for it. God bless you, and I hope my journey will enrich your faith. Without that, we are like a ship sailing with no compass.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mitchell W. Pezdek Jr.’s new book serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of a deeply personal quest for God.
