Dr. Earl W. Hendricks’s Newly Released “A Life Lived, Despite It All” is an Intimate and Uplifting Exploration of the Complex Journey of Life
“A Life Lived, Despite It All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Earl W. Hendricks is a poignant look back on the key experiences that have led the author to a life of faith and fulfillment.
Fort Pierce, FL, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Lived, Despite It All”: a potent reminder of the subtle ways in which God guides us. “A Life Lived, Despite It All” is the creation of published author, Dr. Earl W. Hendricks, who lives with his family in Florida. He is originally from the island of Jamaica. He has earned degrees from Mercy College and Long Island University in New York and Nova Southeastern University in Florida. He is a retired educator and pastor who now enjoys his full-time position as husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. When he is not preparing sermons or watching sports, he is traveling the world with his wife of twenty-five years. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of eight children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandson who are the focus of their energy.
In this book, “Dr. Earl W. Hendricks opens his heart and invites readers into the intimate journey of his life well lived. From childhood beginnings of abandonment and abuse in Jamaica to excelling in education and ministry. A Life Lived, Despite It All beautifully illustrates how finding love and redemption through God’s unmerited favor can save anyone from the depths of despair.
Dr. Hendricks’s heartfelt memoir provides a compelling roadmap for overcoming life’s struggles and embracing God’s purpose and plan for your life, even if you sometimes find yourself a reluctant disciple.
“Recalling his extraordinary journey, Dr. Hendricks allows readers to delve deeply into his multifaceted relationship with his birth parents, the struggles and joys of being embraced by a white adoptive family, and his own journey into fatherhood, marriage, and ministry.
“A skilled and generous writer, Dr. Hendricks shares his own devastating experience with loss and divorce and provides hope for those who may be struggling with discouragement. A Life Lived, Despite It All demonstrates how staying close to God, answering his call for your life, and being open to love can be the antidote to a broken heart and blueprint to a life well lived.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Earl W. Hendricks’s new book will bring readers an enlightening message of hope for overcoming life’s challenges and continuing to be thankful for all the blessings found along the way.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Lived, Despite It All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Lived, Despite It All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
