Bobby Brock’s Newly Released “Happy Mother’s Day: Jesus The Great Storyteller” is a Sweet Celebration of the Wonders of Motherhood
“Happy Mother’s Day: Jesus The Great Storyteller” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobby Brock is a charming narrative that offers a unique spin on celebrating Mother’s Day as an emotionally charged celebration unfolds in the Great Hall of Stories.
Wyandanch, NY, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Happy Mother’s Day: Jesus The Great Storyteller”: a unique and uplifting juvenile fiction. “Happy Mother’s Day: Jesus The Great Storyteller” is the creation of published author, Bobby Brock, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys serving his community as a local pastor.
Brock shares, “Jesus is the great storyteller who tells the stories of the mothers who are in heaven, when they were children with their mothers on Mother’s Day, to the children growing up in heaven in the Great Hall of Stories so that the children can experience the joys of heaven through Jesus, the one who knows everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Brock’s new book offers a message of thanks and appreciation for mothers from all walks of life across the ages.
Consumers can purchase “Happy Mother’s Day: Jesus The Great Storyteller” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Happy Mother’s Day: Jesus The Great Storyteller,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
