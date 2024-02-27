J. R. O’s Newly Released “CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT” Showcases the Importance of Having Uncompromising Morals

“CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. R. O is a riveting tale that explores the intricacies of faith and forgiveness as a woman’s morals waiver leading to unexpected consequences and need for redemption.