J. R. O’s Newly Released “CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT” Showcases the Importance of Having Uncompromising Morals
“CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. R. O is a riveting tale that explores the intricacies of faith and forgiveness as a woman’s morals waiver leading to unexpected consequences and need for redemption.
New York, NY, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT”: a thought-provoking fiction that examines the consequences of dishonesty. “CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT” is the creation of published author, J. R. O, a dedicated wife and mother who served in the United States Air Force.
J. R. O shares, “Sonnia was left with deep emotional scars after her first serious relationship ended in heartbreak. Seeking comfort and guidance, she turned to the Christian faith and became a devoted follower of God.
“After a few years, Sonnia meets someone new and falls deeply in love. However, she resorts to lying to enhance her status in the church, which violates the ninth commandment. Despite feeling uneasy about her actions, she persists on this path, convinced that her new love and social standing are worth the consequences. Yet her actions do not go unnoticed. Yessica, her new husband’s daughter, becomes suspicious and decides to investigate Sonnia’s behavior. When she uncovers the truth, Sonnia must face the consequences. Rather than admitting her wrongdoing, she stands by her lies and sets out to drive Yessica out of her life.
“Through Sonnia’s story, we can see how the violation of even one of the Ten Commandments can have far-reaching consequences, both in our personal lives and in society at large. Sonnia’s actions of playing the Christian card for her own convenience may not have landed her in a physical jail cell, but they imprisoned her nonetheless. Conveniently Christian is a stark reminder of the power and importance of moral principles in our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. R. O’s new book offers readers an engrossing and deeply personal examination of a woman’s transformative journey of faith.
Consumers can purchase “CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CONVENIENTLY CHRISTIAN: 9TH COMMANDMENT,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
