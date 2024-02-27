Lorrie Hoffman’s Newly Released “Humpty Dumpty Saved” is a Charming Narrative About the Power of Prayer and Believing in Christ

“Humpty Dumpty Saved” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorrie Hoffman is a captivating tale that offers a fresh spin on the classic story of Humpty Dumpty. Filled with whimsy and faith, this delightful narrative explores resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of God's saving grace, inviting readers of all ages to see a familiar character in a new and inspiring light.