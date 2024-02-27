Lorrie Hoffman’s Newly Released “Humpty Dumpty Saved” is a Charming Narrative About the Power of Prayer and Believing in Christ
“Humpty Dumpty Saved” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorrie Hoffman is a captivating tale that offers a fresh spin on the classic story of Humpty Dumpty. Filled with whimsy and faith, this delightful narrative explores resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of God's saving grace, inviting readers of all ages to see a familiar character in a new and inspiring light.
Tenino, WA, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Humpty Dumpty Saved”: an engaging tale of praise and thankfulness for all God provides. “Humpty Dumpty Saved” is the creation of published author, Lorrie Hoffman, a dedicated mother of five with a passion for the creative arts who has cherished her time teaching Sunday school and junior church and sharing her talents and inspirations with churches and within the community.
Hoffman shares, “Humpty Dumpty Saved is an inspirational story of the importance of community, obedience to God, and the miracles of prayer and faith. Putting our faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ brings salvation, blessings, hope for all, and a change in life. The story Humpty Dumpty Saved is a new refreshing outlook and twist on the original late 1700s story of Humpty Dumpty. This version has been written with hope and inspiration in mind.
“Humpty Dumpty is a very loved and important member of the kingdom. Humpty Dumpty is very precious to the king and the villagers. After a bad fall from the wall, the king, villagers, and wise men are unable to save him. All their attempts fail, so the king calls on the Lord Jesus Christ for help. The Lord gives them instructions, and by following directions and keeping their faith, their beloved Humpty Dumpty is restored and revived. He is so thankful and grateful to the Lord for his salvation that he spends his days praising and spreading the good news to all that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior.
“Humpty Dumpty Saved is a book that children of all ages and adults can enjoy over and over again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorrie Hoffman’s new book ingeniously reimagines the classic tale, weaving a narrative that goes beyond the familiar nursery rhyme to deliver a message of redemption and hope. Through captivating storytelling, Hoffman invites readers on a journey of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of God's grace, offering a unique perspective on a beloved character that will leave hearts touched and spirits uplifted.
Consumers can purchase “Humpty Dumpty Saved” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Humpty Dumpty Saved,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
